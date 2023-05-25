Houston parents accused in 2-year-old’s death told police child fell down stairs

HOUSTON – Houston police said charges have been filed against two people accused in the death of their 2-year-old son in 2022.

Fredrick Brown, 26, and Christin Patrick, 26, are charged with injury to a child [causing] serious bodily injury.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of Flintlock Road at about 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2022.

Officers said at the time, Brown and Patrick told them the 2-year-old, identified as Saint Brown, had fallen down the stairs.

“A subsequent autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined the baby had suffered blunt force trauma and the manner and cause of death was ruled as a homicide,” Houston police said.

Brown and Patrick were arrested on Wednesday and charged for their alleged involvement in their son’s death.