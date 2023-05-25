Heights High School student charged after allegedly leaving threatening posts on school’s Instagram page

HOUSTON – A student at Heights High School has been charged and is facing accusations of leaving threatening posts on the school’s Instagram page.

Anthony Carlos Garcia, 18, is charged with terroristic threat. He is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

According to court documents, Houston ISD police spoke with the principal of the school who told them that a threatening post had been made on the school’s Instagram page on May 17. It was confirmed that the post had been made by a juvenile and current student at the school.

The principal said another threatening post was made on the next day, May 18. The post was a response to the original post.

Court documents showed the response included a picture of an assault-style rifle with the captions, “Friday Where?” There was also another picture of multiple loaded magazines clearly displayed. The post was made by a person with the username TTOONY. 8K.

A Houston ISD Police detective researched the username of the Instagram post and confirmed the phone number to which the user account came back. He also looked up the IP address and discovered it to be related to Comcast. The detective contacted Comcast who then provided the subscriber address of the account.

The detective then looked up the associated number on Cash App and found the number had a username of Tony Garcia. Garcia was then identified by Heights HS.

The detective then contacted Garcia and his mother and arranged to meet for an interview. During the interview, according to court documents, both Garcia and the mother confirmed the phone number was Garcia’s.

Garcia denied posting any photos through Instagram.

The facts of the case were presented to a district attorney, who accepted the felony charges against Garcia.