‘Completely defenseless’: Caregiver in Brazoria Co. accused of starving, severely beating 51-year-old with Down Syndrome

PEARLAND, Texas – Starved and severely abused.

It’s what one Brazoria County woman says happened to her 51-year-old brother who has Down Syndrome, and it all happened at the hands of the man who was supposed to be taking care of him.

The woman’s brother is now recovering at her home after emergency surgery.

Maricel Spriggs has taken over the full duties of being the caretaker for her brother Carlos Gonzalez who is partially verbal after she was made aware of the horrifying treatment he had been enduring.

Spriggs says was forced to remove Gonzalez from the custody of the Special Graces Care Facility after learning his caretaker Derrick Bass was allegedly starving and beating him.

“He said ‘Lala,’ and I said ‘What?’ He said, ‘He hit me like this… he hit me like this.’ And he kept touching his stomach,” Spriggs said.

Spriggs says she believes the abuse began when Bass started working for the company at the end of last August and didn’t end until right before her brother was rushed to the hospital on May 3 because he became lethargic.

“At first he was like... He didn’t want to tell me. And I said ‘It’s not going to happen again,’” she said. “His spine had been broken at T12, T11 and L2, broken ribs, and his face was on one side… And he had a stroke!”

Spriggs says she pressured Special Graces to investigate, and surveillance footage revealed the unthinkable.

“He’s beating his face into the table yelling at him, then beating his head into the back of the wood table. Dropping, picking him up, and slamming him down,” she said.

In addition to anger and frustration, Spriggs says she’s more so baffled as to why?

“It’s no different than when somebody abuses and attacks a baby. He is completely, completely defenseless,” she said.

The good news is that Spriggs believes her brother will recover and says he will be doing so at her home.

Forced to take time off work as a teacher, she says there’s a GoFundMe set up to help with mounting medical costs.

As for Bass, we’re told there is a felony warrant out for his arrest for abuse against the elderly.

Adult Protective Services is also investigating.