A day of remembrance: KPRC 2+ Now highlights impact of George Floyd’s death, 3 years later

Three years after George Floyd's death, Zach Lashway navigates how his murder sparked a global movement on KPRC 2+ Now.

“A Walk to the Store:” 9-year-old writes book about witnessing George Floyd’s death

Houston native and author Sheletta Brundidge talks about co-writing Judeah Reynolds’ story. Reynolds, who was 9 years old at the time, witnessed George Floyd’s death in 2020.

George Floyd’s friend shares his impact on Third Ward

Travis Cains and George Floyd have been friends for more than 20 years.

Now, he shares how the Third Ward community Floyd grew up in, keeps his memory alive.

“It impacted our community more than anyone else,” Cains said. “We really knew him, we loved him.”

George Floyd’s impact on Black journalists

KPRC 2′s Digital Managing Editor and President of the Houston Association of Black Journalists Nakia Cooper shares how George Floyd’s murder changed the way she covers stories.

Cooper says she’s sick and tired of these types of incidents.

“As Black journalists, we shed tears,” Cooper said. “And then we have the task of wiping them away and facing the camera and reporting the story.”

Former sergeant and activist debates defunding police

We talked to civil rights activist and former HPD sergeant, Shelby Stewart, about where he stands when it comes to police reform.

Artist speaks about the creation of local George Floyd sculpture in short film:

Adrienne Rison-Isom, the sculptress of the George Floyd sculpture in Tom Bass Regional Park, and Dannette Davis, the CEO of Kay Davis Associates, talked about their short film documentary explaining the process behind the creation of the art piece.

Check out the screening at Emancipation Park on Thursday, May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Foundation working to make May 25 “George Floyd Forever Day”

As George Floyd’s family pushes forward for more progress to honor him. His uncle, Selwyn Jones, is looking to make May 25 “George Floyd Forever Day” to commemorate his life.