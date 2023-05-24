Woman accused of leaving purse unattended with loaded gun inside at elementary school in Galena Park

GALENA PARK, Texas – A woman has been charged after a purse with a loaded gun was left unattended at a Galena Park elementary school, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Alyssa Monique Serna, 21, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

On Tuesday, Serna visited James B. Harvard Elementary School to watch a ceremony where she allegedly left her purse in the school’s cafeteria, officials said. A teacher reportedly found her purse and turned it over to the principal.

When the principal opened the purse and looked inside to identify the owner, a fully loaded 9mm Taurus pistol was found, officials said.

Serna is accused of leaving the purse unattended where any student or child could have access to the loaded firearm, documents show.

She was arrested and posted a $12,500 bond. Serna’s court date was set for Thursday.