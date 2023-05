PASADENA, Texas – United States Senator John Cornyn is holding a news conference in Pasadena on Wednesday to discuss a mental health and school safety law that provided $10 million in grants to Houston-area schools.

Cornyn created the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that has gave resources to schools around the state including in Houston.

On Wednesday, the senator will also tour Pasadena Memorial High School to see the new security changes the school district made.