PHOTOS: Uvalde foundation building a path toward healing, still raising funds for new elementary school

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Moving Forward Foundation is making plans to build a new elementary school.

One year after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, everyone in the community is trying to heal in their own way and never forget the 21 victims that touched the lives of many in the city.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Moving Forward Foundation is trying to help people heal by making plans to build a new school to replace Robb Elementary School.

The foundation was created to help with this project, increase safety in the district and create a memorial park where Robb Elementary School is, the Texas Tribune wrote.

H-E-B Grocery Company and the Charles Butt Family donated $10 million to the project. The Huckabee Incorporated architect firm and Joeris Construction are donating their services.

The foundation is hoping to raise $60 million to create the new building, and they have raised more than 75% of the funds. Officials said they want to hold the groundbreaking for the school in summer of 2023.

The project for the new school is slowly coming together. In April, the Uvalde CISD school board approved the design renderings for the facility. The Uvalde community helped come up with ideas for the new school through the Community Advisory Committee.

The renderings show that there are plans to add a tree statue in the facility with 21 branches honoring the lives that were lost too soon.

What to expect at new elementary school

One of the architects’ priorities for the building was also security.

“There’s a lot of ballistic glass in this building. There’s lots of card access and entries and things like that. You can appreciate, there’s been a keen eye on security around this building. And, we do have a security expert that’s been very integral as part of the design to review everything in the building,” Chris Huckabee said to KXAS. He is the chief executive officer of the Huckabee architect firm.

The school will also have cameras and closed vestibules.

The new facility includes an interior courtyard and large cafeteria. There appear to be plans to have several paintings on the walls.

The new school will also have a big basketball court inside the gym, and the building will be colorful with a bright yellow, orange and pink wall in the library and blue and yellow windows.

The next step to build the school is to create construction documents.

If you would like to help the Uvalde community heal, you can donate to the UCISD Moving Forward Foundation by clicking here.

Take a look at the design renderings for the new school:

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Moving Forward Foundation is making plans to build a new school to replace Robb Elementary School. (Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation)

