Memorial Day DWI initiative in Harris County designed to fast-track drunk-driver investigations

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Harris County Constables, the Texas Department of Public Safety, American Automobile Association (AAA) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving have joined forces ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend to crack down on drunk drivers across the county.

Harris County has had one of the country’s highest DWI fatality crash rates for several years, a news release said. Officials said the multi-agency impaired driver task force will focus on preventing alcohol and drug-related traffic incidents. The initiative will allow law enforcement to fast-track the process of investigating a drunk driver.

Drivers can expect a heavy presence of deputies and state troopers that will work to identify and arrest motorists who get behind the wheel while under the influence.

“We’re committed to reducing drunk-driving tragedies and educating Harris County residents about the dangers of drinking and driving,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Every single injury and death caused by drunk driving is preventable.”

While Memorial Day weekend serves as a time for family and friends to get together, Gonzalez said it is also a time when alcohol-related accidents and DWI incidents tend to rise.

"We urge everyone to make responsible choices, plan ahead, and never drive under the influence. Together, we can make this Memorial Day weekend a safe and memorable occasion for all."

Those planning to go out this Memorial Day weekend are urged to designate a sober driver, call a taxi or rideshare service, use public transit, or arrange for someone you trust to pick you up.

Officials said drivers suspected of being impaired will be subject to field sobriety tests and no-refusal blood draws.