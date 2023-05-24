Meet Katy HS senior Napoleon Nasta-Terrazas who teaches foster youth how to swim through his non-profit

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The nineteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Napoleon Nasta-Terrazas, a standout student-athlete at Katy High School.

A four-year varsity swimmer and captain of the swim team, Nasta-Terrazas has taken his enthusiasm for the sport and turned it into a charitable effort. He co-founded Hope Swims, a nonprofit organization with the mission of teaching foster youth how to swim. Working primarily with children ages six to thirteen, Nasta-Terrazas said, “Watching the kids progress throughout the weeks was amazing. From being afraid to touch the water, to wanting to play games in the pool’s deep end, I felt I made a difference by instilling confidence in them.”

Ranked fourth among 726 students in Katy High School’s class of 2023, Nasta-Terrazas is active as an officer for the National Honor Society and the Hispanic Honor Society. He competed in Academic Decathlon, earning the highest overall score in his team’s history at the state level.

Nasta-Terrazas plans to study Chemical Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.

Here's the NINETEENTH KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner for 2023. (KPRC)

You can see the scholarship surprise for Napoleon Nasta-Terrazas in the video player at the top of this article.