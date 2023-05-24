Gov. Abbott orders all Texas flags lowered to half-staff in memory of Uvalde

FILE - The U.S. and Texas state flags fly outside the state Capitol building on July 12, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images) (Sergio Flores, 2021 Getty Images)

Gov. Greg Abbott said late Tuesday night that all Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff all day Wednesday in memory of the Uvalde school shooting victims.

The call comes after one year ago, 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman who entered Robb Elementary School.

“One year ago, the Uvalde community and the entire state of Texas were devastated to our core by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School,” said Gov. Abbott. “Our hearts remain with the families and members of the community, with whom Cecilia and I met in the weeks and months after as they grieved and began their journeys of healing.”

RELATED: Uvalde school shooting: What we know one year later

Gov. Abbott also invited Texans to take part in a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m.

Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Wednesday.

“As we lower Texas flags today in remembrance, I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives, the families who lost a loved one, the survivors who are forever changed, and the entire Uvalde community as they continue to heal,” he said in a statement. “May we also remember that Texans, uniting in our darkest days, will rise above to forge a brighter path forward.”

RELATED STORIES:

Listen: Through art, keepsakes and advocacy, families are making sure the 21 Uvalde victims are not forgotten

Since Uvalde massacre, active shooter training has since doubled for many school districts in Texas