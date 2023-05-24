AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old reported missing was last seen near middle school in north Houston

According to the alert, Marisol Avila was believed to have last been seen on Monday, May 22, at around 9:23 a.m. near Marshal Middle School in the 1110 block of Noble Street.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old reported missing in the city of Houston.

Marisol is described as having brown eyes, and black hair, weighing about 110 lbs, and standing around 4′5″.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Additionally, the Houston Independent School District Police Department issued an image of a vehicle in connection to her disappearance.

It was described as a tan 1990 Subaru Forester with TX plates.