Several companies, school districts are hiring across the Houston area: See list of upcoming job fairs

HOUSTON – Need a new gig?

Several companies and school districts in the Houston area are hiring right now.

Here is a list of job fairs happening soon:

Conroe ISD Bus Drivers Job Fair

Conroe Independent School District will hold a job fair for bus drivers next month, a news release said. The event will take on Tuesday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Transportation Center, located at 27110 Geffert Wright Rd.

Attendees must bring a valid driver’s license to the job fair but there is no experience necessary. The district said it offers paid Commercial Driver’s License training, full benefits, a work schedule that follows the school calendar, summers off, and a $150 limited-time sign-on bonus.

Those looking to attend the job fair can fill in a form here.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Multi-Agency Women’s Job Fair

Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced an upcoming multi-agency women’s job fair where job seekers can explore a career in law enforcement.

Happening on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., this event aims to bridge the gap between people seeking employment and public safety agencies searching for female professionals.

The job fair, which will be held at Steve Radack Community Center, located at 18650 Clay Rd., is in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the Transportation Security Administration, the Katy Police Department, Park Place Police Department, West University Police Department, and Harris County Precinct 1.

Hire Houston Youth Program

The Hire Houston Youth program is hosting a series of job and resource fairs and there are two more left.

There will be one on May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alief Community Center, located at 11903 Bellaire Blvd. The final one will be held on June 10 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, located at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

