DoorDash accused of charging Android users more than iPhone users in class-action lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against DoorDash that alleges the company charges iPhone users more than Android device holders.

Filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland on May 5, the lawsuit stated that the company uses “deceptive, misleading, and fraudulent practices that illegally deprive consumers of millions, if not billions, of dollars annually.”

The lawsuit named Ross and Reid Hecox as plaintiffs who are seeking $1 billion in monetary damages “for all consumers who fell prey to DoorDash’s illegal pricing scheme over the last four years,” NBC 5 reported.

According to the NBC 5, DoorDash exploited iPhone users through its “expanded range” fee, which kicks in when a restaurant is outside of a customer’s “normal delivery area.” Citing tests, the lawsuit claims the company tacks on the expanded range fee more often on iPhone users, adding “likely because studies reveal iPhone users earn more.”

