Chaplains could work in Texas public schools if bill becomes law

Chaplains could now be inside schools this Fall if Texas legislators pass a bill proposal after it gets the stamp of approval from Governor Greg Abbott.

Senate Bill 763, authored by Galveston area State Senator Mayes Middleton, would allow school districts to hire or accept chaplain volunteers to “provide support, services, and programs for students as assigned by the board of trustees of the district.”

“This adds another tool on the table for our students,” Middleton said during a Senate Committee on Education. “Chaplains provide many services such as pastoral care, which is non-religious care. They represent God in our government entities. They handle trauma care for our students and other mental health.”

The bill wouldn’t require chaplains to be certified by the State Board of Educator Certification.

Chaplains would be required to be endorsed by a religious organization and pass a background check.

Opponents of the bill say it’s a way for legislators to avoid putting more funding into public schools.

“To me, it is, again, a way that our Texas Legislature looks for loopholes to get around adequately funding our schools,” said Jackie Anderson, the president of the Houston Federation of Teachers. “If they would put the money into the school systems so that we would have support, you would have a counselor or two on every campus. You wouldn’t have to rely on chaplains.”

Anderson said there is a need for more guidance counselors but says filling the vacancies with Chaplains isn’t sufficient.

“Schools are a place for education professionals,” said Anderson. “Stop thinking any and everybody is supposed to be in the school. A school is an institution of learning. Those who work with children need to be qualified and certified, not just somebody who can come in and work in a school.”

Middleton stresses school districts wouldn’t be required to hire/accept Chaplains. He adds he believes they would benefit students day-to-day.

“However, for the same reason that Chaplains work so well and do so much for our public safety and those first responders that we rely on and put their lives at risk every day to cope with trauma in their occupations, they’re the same reasons I believe they will work well for our students,” he said.

If signed by Gov. Abbott it would take effect during the 2023-2024 school year.