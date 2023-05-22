83º

$5,000 reward offered for information on fatal 2016 stabbing of Houston woman

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in connection to the fatal 2016 stabbing of Natalie Fisher. (Crime Stoppers)

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in connection to the fatal 2016 stabbing of a Houston woman.

On Sept. 22, 2016 Natalie Fisher was murdered in the 400 block of Holmes Road in Houston.

Fisher’s mother said the woman was a human trafficking victim. According to officials, the 21-year-old was stabbed several times, and her body was found less than 10 miles from a motel.

Fisher later succumbed to her injuries.

Fisher’s family is asking the community to help them find whoever committed this crime. Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for information that leads to a charge or arrest of the suspects.

To report information, you may call 713-222-TIPS or submit tips online by clicking here. You can also remain anonymous and send information through the Crime Stoppers app.

