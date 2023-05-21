Passengers being processed manually after system issue at IAH Terminal D check-in counters

HOUSTON – Officials at Bush Intercontinental Airport said passengers are being processed manually at one terminal after a system issue at the check-in counters.

The issue is happening at Terminal D, which is an international terminal.

🛑 International travelers 🛑

Terminal D passengers are being processed manually due to a system issue at the check-in counters. We ask for your patience as our airline partners work to resolve the matter. Give yourself ample time if you have a scheduled international flight. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) May 21, 2023

