Passengers being processed manually after system issue at IAH Terminal D check-in counters

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bush Intercontinental Airport, IAH, Airport, system issue
The entrance to George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (KPRC2)

HOUSTON – Officials at Bush Intercontinental Airport said passengers are being processed manually at one terminal after a system issue at the check-in counters.

The issue is happening at Terminal D, which is an international terminal.

“We ask for your patience as our airline partners work to resolve the matter. Give yourself ample time if you have a scheduled international flight,” the airport said on Twitter.

