More than 230 arrests made, 50 taken to hospital as a result of Jeep Weekend in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Jeep Weekend happens every year.

It’s an unofficial event that people know about through word of mouth, and every year there are dozens of arrests and hospitalizations. During the event, the attendees stay in their Jeeps to enjoy the beach. There is typically a lot of alcohol involved.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, there were a total of 233 arrests and more than 200 charges filed on Saturday.

More than 50 people were rushed to the hospital the same day, and one woman was left in critical condition.

The number of arrests and injuries increased compared to previous years.

In 2022, records for Galveston County showed 100 arrests were made during Jeep Weekend. 200 arrests, and one death were reported in 2021.

Two people were shot in 2020, and more than 100 arrests were made. In 2019, one person died.

This year the sheriff’s office said it doubled the amount of deputies patrolling the area. 136 law enforcement officers were working on Saturday.

People are expected to be participating in Jeep Weekend again on Sunday. The sheriff’s office said they are making sure people are OK. Deputies are out patrolling on the beach and neighborhoods making sure neighbors’ homes are safe from vandalism.