1 dead after chase ends in fatal crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Texas – A vehicle pursuit ended in a fatal crash in Cleveland early Sunday morning.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, they were notified at 2:24 a.m. that agencies from the Montgomery County area were pursuing a vehicle on US 59/I-69 approaching the city of Cleveland.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle lost control on the US 59/I-69 frontage road on the north side of Cleveland. as it attempted to make a hard 90-degree turn.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway due to its extreme speed and overturned multiple times. One of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, but was later apprehended at a home in the area. He is being held at the Cleveland Police Department Jail.

The Cleveland Police Department, the Cleveland Fire Department, and the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office is assisting the Montgomery County Sheriff and Texas Department of Public Safety Investigators with the investigation.