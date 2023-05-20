Spring ISD and The Uvalde Foundation lay out separate plans for school safety

Spring ISD officials are laying out possible solutions to help students and staff feel safer following complaints of ongoing and rampant violence, but they said they will not be working with a non-profit anti-violence organization that volunteered its services.

SPRING – Spring ISD officials are laying out possible solutions to help students and staff feel safer following complaints of ongoing and rampant violence, but they said they will not be working with a non-profit anti-violence organization that volunteered its services.

Earlier this week, we told you about the Uvalde Foundation for Kids hoping to add volunteer security teams to Spring ISD campuses amongst other things.

Even though the two entities announced they won’t be partnering because of different points of views, there may be a renewed sense of hope for those crying out for help.

Last month’s incident where the Westfield High School assistant principal was beat up by a student and sent to the hospital while trying to break up a fight, highlighted multiple concerns of ongoing violence at Spring ISD schools.

Now the district hoping to amplify resources available to parents, students and staff.

They include mental health, social and emotional support services provided through its guidance and counseling & mental health department.

Let’s talk — an online tool to encourage dialogue and conversation with school leadership.

Partnerships with reputable organizations such as ministerial alliance, communities in schools and community youth services.

Daniel Chapin who runs the Uvalde Foundation for Kids which aims to end school violence nationwide, said even though the non-profit couldn’t reach an agreement with Spring ISD, they want teachers, students and parents to know they can still access immediate resources.

“We’re encouraged that the district is taking steps forward and we’re doing that as well,” Chapin said. “One of the things that we’ll be doing is creating community forums and training workshops.”

Chapin said the idea is to provide a safe space for venting and implementing solutions.

“We want to empower them. Look at the signs and be familiar with engaging your children in activities. Understanding what behaviors are acceptable and unacceptable,” he added.

Chapin says there’s also a free 24-hour help line where parents and kids and receive and offer support or advice.

“Whether it’s just how do I deal with my preteen or my teen or serious issues like I’m nervous about sending my kids to school. What can I do?” He said.

The number is 888-685-8464 or the services can be accessed VIA online chat.

Visit Theuvaldefoundation.com for more details.

Chapin said even though they won’t be allowed on Spring ISD campuses, they will still provide security around the perimeters, maybe even as close as across the street. He said the idea is to help deter any possible threats