Man shot and killed after attempting to open vehicle door at Midtown parking garage

HOUSTON – Houston police said a man shot and killed another man at a parking garage in Midtown Houston Saturday.

It happened at around 3:14 p.m. when officers were dispatched to a shooting at the parking garage located in the 3200 block of Louisiana Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The person who allegedly shot the man stayed at the scene and was taken to HPD headquarters where he was interviewed and released.

Police said after viewing surveillance video, it appears the man who was shot approached the vehicle occupied by the other person and tried to open the door. They said they did find a knife close to the person who was shot and are working to determine if it belonged to him.

Authorities are still reviewing surveillance video and said the case will go before a grand jury.