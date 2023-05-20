Blake’s BBQ & Burgers, popular Houston restaurant, closing doors after more than 40 years in business

Blake’s BBQ & Burgers has been serving up some of the best food in the area since 1982. But, after more than 40 years, owner Don Blake said Saturday, May 20, will be their last day.

HOUSTON – A west Houston staple is getting ready to officially close its doors this week.

“I got mixed emotions about taking that sign down and keeping it open,” said Blake.

He called the decision a tough one, but said he made it so that he can travel and pursue other projects while giving longtime friends and staff their desired family time.

Over the years, Blake and his staff have served up some of the best burgers and BBQs in town. They’ve also had countless politicians, celebrities and athletes come through their doors, including Frank Sinatra.

“He was like a friend, we’d go to Vegas and hang out with him, my wife and I,” Blake said.

Blake told KPRC 2 that along with the countless memories, what he’ll miss the most is the lifelong friendships he’s made with his customers.

“It makes me want to cry. It’s unbelievable. Some of these people have been coming since they were pregnant, and now their kids are still coming and their grandkids are still coming, “said Blake.

Blake’s BBQ and Burger’s last day will be on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.