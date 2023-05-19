Woman kicked out of southwest Houston club, goes back with gun and starts shooting; Another woman shot in chest

HOUSTON – A woman who was kicked out of the Swagger club in southwest Houston Thursday night went back to the club with a gun and started shooting early Friday morning, Houston police said.

The shooting happened at 9880 Buffalo Speedway around 2:10 a.m.

Police said the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was removed from the club for an unknown reason and then returned to the club around closing time and started shooting. She fired twice into the air and six times into the club’s glass windows.

A woman inside the club was shot in the chest but is expected to survive. The woman who was shot has no relationship to the shooter, police said.

Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said an officer working an extra job saw the woman driving a truck down Main Street northbound and into a parking lot and he was able to catch her as she tried to leave her vehicle behind on foot.

She is in custody and her truck is being held by police. Officers said they’re working on charges now.

“Thankfully, the woman who was hit in the chest, she’s gonna live,” Willkens said.