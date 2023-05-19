75º

Wife of radiologist who drove Tesla off Calif. cliff with family inside said he did it ‘on purpose,’ docs reveal

Dharmesh Patel’s wife told authorities he said he was “going to drive off the cliff” and “he drove off on purpose” after their Tesla plunged off Devil’s Slide in San Mateo County in January.

Marlene Lenthang, NBC News

California family survived 250-foot plunge off a cliff; Experts say luck and Tesla’s design kept them alive (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The wife of the California radiologist accused of intentionally driving his Tesla off a 330-foot cliff with her and their two young children inside early this year told authorities he plunged off the precipice “on purpose,” newly unsealed documents reveal.

Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, accused of driving off the Pacific Coast Highway and over a cliff at Devil’s Slide in San Mateo County on Jan. 2. He pleaded not guilty in February.

Miraculously, no one was harmed. The two young children were 7 and 4 years old at the time.

