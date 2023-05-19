Tiger Woods-inspired mini-golf concept to be built on Texas A&M property

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M University in College Station is getting a new golf entertainment venue.

On Thursday, the members of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved a lease agreement with PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment co-owned by Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures. PopStroke is set to build on Texas A&M System property at Century Square.

“Families and golf enthusiasts, like me, soon will have a new and exciting place for fun and food in Aggieland,” said John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M System. “The members of the Board of Regents deserve a lot of thanks for bringing PopStroke to our community.”

PopStroke refers to itself as “a technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring Tiger Wood’s’ TGR Design team’s one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses.”

Other Popstroke locations feature outdoor dining areas with menus and selections of craft beer, wine, cocktails, and ice cream along with outdoor areas and playgrounds.

The Board of Regents said construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed in about a year.