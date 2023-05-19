Suspect with open warrant for DWI charged with 3rd offense following hit-and-run crash in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – A man accused of driving while intoxicated after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County could possibly face multiple charges, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Gerardo Sanchez, 27, was charged with his third driving while intoxicated offense.y

Deputies responded to calls about the hit-and-run crash that involved two vehicles. Deputies said they were able to locate the suspect after the victim gave them the suspect’s vehicle information.

The driver, identified as Sanchez, showed multiple signs of intoxication, officials said.

A series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and it was determined that he was driving while intoxicated, deputies said. He was also reportedly found to be in possession of cocaine.

At the time of his arrest, deputies learned that Sanchez had an open warrant out of Brazoria County for driving while intoxicated and had two previous DWI convictions on his record.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.

Charges of possession of a controlled substance may be filed at a later time pending lab results.