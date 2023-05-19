Oil spill blocks mainlanes in both directions on SH 146 at FM 518 in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – All mainlanes were closed following an oil spill on SH-146 at FM 518 Friday morning in Galveston County, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The spill was caused by a heavy truck accident and blocked lanes in both directions.
No injuries have been reported.
Drivers were asked to seek alternative routes as crews worked to clean the area.
GALVESTON COUNTY: SH 146 at FM 518 heavy truck/ oil spill incident has all mainlanes blocked in both directions. Seek alternate route.— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 19, 2023