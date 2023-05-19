Need a job? Mayor Turner hosting job fair for teens, young adults this weekend

HOUSTON – Looking for a job?

If so, this weekend, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is hosting a job and resource fair in Houston to help provide summer jobs and internships to the youth.

Interviews and jobs are set to be conducted “on the spot” by McDonald’s and other employers in the area.

All teens and young adults, ranging in ages from 16-24, are asked to bring their resume, Texas ID and social security card.

The job fair will be held Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside Multi-Service Center located at 4410 Reed Road.