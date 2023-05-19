I-45 North Freeway construction closures this weekend: These are the alternate routes you need to know

HOUSTON – Heads up, drivers!
To facilitate necessary pavement repairs on I-45 North Freeway northbound main lanes between Quitman Street to N. Main Street, crews will have several closures taking place beginning Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. to Monday, May 22 at 5 a.m.
Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.
Here are the closures you want to avoid:
The I-45 North Freeway main lanes northbound from Memorial Drive to I-10 Katy Freeway
- Motorists will detour to I-10 eastbound exit to I-69 North to I-610 West to access the I-45 northbound main lanes.
The I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound main lanes from Telephone to I-69 Connector/Lockwood
- Drivers can detour I-69 northbound connector to I-610 westbound to access I-45 northbound main lanes.
The I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound connector to I-45 Connector
- Motorists can continue on I-10 eastbound and take the I-69 northbound connector to I-610 Westbound to access the I-45 connector ramps.
The I-10 East Freeway westbound connector to I-45 Connector
- Drivers can continue on I-10 westbound and take the I-610 northbound connector to access the I-45 connector ramps.