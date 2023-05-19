City of Houston earns LEED Gold Certification for making specific efforts to improve climate change

The downtown skyline and surrounding metropolitan area of Houston, Texas shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet during a helicopter photo flight.

HOUSTON – The City of Houston announced its Gold designation by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Cities.

The recognition shows the achievement of the Houston Climate Action Plan, which implements specific efforts and preventative measures to address the negative outcomes of climate change, according to a release.

Houston has joined more than 125 local governments that have achieved LEED for Cities certification and nearly 200 that are in the LEED process.

LEED for Cities evaluated Houston’s performance on energy, water, waste, transportation, education, health, safety, and equitable outcomes, the release stated. Houston was awarded 66 out of 110 possible points. The highest rating is Platinum, which requires a score of at least 80. The rating system applies to everything within city limits, not only city operations.

“The City of Houston is proud to recertify Gold under the LEED for Cities rating system. It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient future for all Houstonians,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Houston has faced an unprecedented number of climate challenges in recent years and LEED for Cities helps us build a framework that develops and advances many initiatives related to climate change, resilience, and equity.”