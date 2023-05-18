88º

What are your traffic trouble spots in Houston?

Justina Latimer, Traffic Expert

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Traffic, Houston, Justina Latimer
Meet Justina Latimer, your new traffic reporter

HOUSTON – Hey Houston!

If you’ve been watching KPRC2, you’ve probably noticed I joined the morning team. I am so excited to call H-Town my new home. I am looking forward to exploring all the hot spots in town and try Houston’s most iconic restaurants.

One thing about this city that caught me by surprise is the highway names. Learning about interstate 69, which is also known as 59... and even called the Eastex Freeway, threw me for a loop! But learning them has been an exciting curveball.

As I get more acquainted with the roads and Houston transportation, I’d like to hear from you. What are the trouble areas in Houston? Are there construction projects you have questions about? Or would you just like to say hello? Feel free to reach out. I am looking forward to writing to you each week and hope you’ll enjoy reading.

Have a wonderful weekend <3

Justina Latimer

About the Authors:

Justina Latimer is a New York native raised in the suburbs of Baltimore. Before joining the KPRC 2 team, she was a fill-in anchor and multimedia journalist at WSMV-TV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN.

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

