VIDEO: Frightened baby found in ravine after abducted by car thief in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas – Fort Worth Police Department officers said they tracked down a 6-month-old baby after the child had been kidnapped during a car theft on Monday.

Authorities were called to the 3300 block of North Pecan Street at around 7 p.m. after a woman reported that a man jumped into her car and drove off with her baby still inside. More officers joined the search and just over an hour later, they located the stolen vehicle on Deen Road, investigators said. The suspect was taken into custody.

Using the information they gathered from the suspect, officers said they searched the nearby area and found the infant in a ravine. The child appeared uninjured and was reunited with a parent, police said.

The suspect was charged with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child, and auto theft.