Texans complete rookie mini-camp

HOUSTON – Hey Texans fans..

After a fun draft that saw the Texans select their quarterback, defensive cornerstone and center of the future, we finally got a chance to see the rookies in a Houston uniform last weekend…

Well kind of...

We were only able to watch a bit of rookie mini-camp, mostly warm-ups but we had the opportunity to hear from a couple of the newbies afterwards.

On transitioning to the NFL:

Will Anderson Jr:

“Yeah, it’s been super fun. It’s very exciting. The team has been everything I could imagine. The coaches are hyped and they have an energy and we just feed on that and we just keep going every day. The first couple practices have been really great.”

Juice Scruggs:

“Yeah, just learning how to be a pro, like understand I got more time. Definitely the most time I’ve had since high school. Just trying to figure out, trying to learn a routine for me, and really just trying to take care of my body. No more school, so I can just focus on football and that’s what I wanted to do.”

On playing for DeMeco Ryans

Will Anderson Jr:

’I think that’s one of the biggest things that I was hoping and praying to God for, is just whatever head coach I get we have the same mentality. God blessed me and I was fortunate enough to be in this program to share that with a coach who has the same mentality as me, the same grind, grit, and relentless mindset. So it’s going to be easy for me grasp what he’s saying, what he’s trying to get across to the team. Like I said, I’m just super excited to be part of this. It’s a big blessing and opportunity.”

Juice Scruggs:

“Yeah, you can definitely see it. They’re definitely family oriented, always talk about putting the team first. I’m just excited to get to work with him because you can just tell he brings energy to any room he’s in. And when you got a head coach that brings the energy, it’s easy to bring the energy. I’m just excited to play for him.”