Parents warned to be on lookout after 24K meth pills resembling candy seized by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning to parents and other citizens after seizing a large number of pills off the streets that resembled candy.

During the investigation, the Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team (MOCONET) found 24,000 multi-colored pressed pills, which tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Now, deputies are warning parents and others that some drugs can resemble candy, in a design used to conceal the illegal nature of the drug, which can encourage children who are unaware to eat them.