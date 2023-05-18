Parents warned to be on lookout after 24K meth pills resembling candy seized by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning to parents and other citizens after seizing a large number of pills off the streets that resembled candy.
During the investigation, the Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team (MOCONET) found 24,000 multi-colored pressed pills, which tested positive for Methamphetamine.
Now, deputies are warning parents and others that some drugs can resemble candy, in a design used to conceal the illegal nature of the drug, which can encourage children who are unaware to eat them.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office encourages those who have knowledge of illegal narcotics use or sales to please contact Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP (7867) or you can also report tips anonymously at www.Stopdrugsmontgomerycounty.org.