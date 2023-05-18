17-year-old student accused of bringing gun to HISD’s Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center

HOUSTON – A student is facing charges after being accused of bringing a gun to the Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center and threatening another student on Tuesday.

Juan Pablo Rivera, 17, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rivera brought the gun onto campus and threatened to shoot another student.

Houston Independent School District released the following statement after the incident:

“Please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. HISD police continue to be stationed at Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center High School. We remind our students, staff, and parents to follow the ‘see something, say something’ advice and to always report any suspicious activity by contacting the HISD Police Department immediately at 713-892-7777, or by calling 911 in order to help us keep our students and staff safe at all times.

Due to the Family Education Right’s Privacy Act, HISD will not be providing additional information at this time.”

Rivera is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $50,000 bond.