Police look for suspect who threatened clerk, stole money from north Houston hotel

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they said robbed a north Houston hotel.

According to police, at approximately 11:05 p.m. on Apr. 10, a man entered the lobby of a hotel located in the 15600 block of John F. Kennedy. The man approached the counter and jumped over it.

Police said the man grabbed the hotel clerk by the throat and threatened to stab him if he didn’t open the cash drawer. The clerk complied and opened the drawer. The suspect took the money inside and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 23-26 years of age. Houston Police’s Robbery Division released surveillance video which shows the robbery.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.