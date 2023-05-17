Local hero: Houston police sergeant receives Medal of Valor at White House for saving children, disarming man with rifle

Houston Police Department Sgt. Kendrick Simpo was honored by President Joe Biden on May 17, 2023. He received the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer.

HOUSTON – A Houston Police Department sergeant received the Medal of Valor on Wednesday from President Joe Biden.

Kendrick Simpo was honored at the White House for his heroic actions, along with eight other people. In Feb. 2022, he was working a second job as a security officer at the Galleria and heard that an armed man was in the building while a children’s dance competition was happening. Simpo said the kids were 10 years old or younger.

Another security officer saw the man going into the mall and called it over the air. The two officers then headed toward the man.

When Simpo saw the suspect, he noticed the man had a mask on with spikes and a rifle. The sergeant jumped into action, tackled the man and disarmed him. The suspect was arrested and had more than 120 rounds of ammunition and a handgun.

HPD sergeant praised for his heroic actions

“My initial thought was to try to hurry up and get there as quickly as possible,” Simpo told Houston Life during a 2022 interview.

Simpo’s story went viral and he said many people on social media were praising him.

“I’m very happy for all the positivity everybody is sending in and just being a Houston police officer,” Simpo previously told Houston Life.

The Medal of Valor is the United States’ biggest award a public safety officer can receive for bravery.

Two New York Police Department officers who died in the line of service also received a medal. A third officer from New York, a Colorado police officer, an Ohio sheriff’s deputy and three New York City firefighters were also honored.

President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Sgt. Kendrick Simpo of the Houston Police Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)