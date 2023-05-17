Fire, possibly caused by lightning, injures 2 firefighters, destroys historic home in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas – At least two firefighters were injured and hospitalized while battling a fire at a historic home in Dickinson during Tuesday’s storms.

Dickinson Fire Department, with the help of Santa Fe Fire and Rescue and League City Fire Department, responded to the fire located at a home in the 5000 block of Park Avenue near the Dickinson Bayou.

Firefighters attempted to enter the home, which was engulfed in flames, but fire officers eventually ordered all firefighters out due to the risk of injury.

Two firefighters were injured and both were transported to the hospital. They have since been released.

Officials believe the fire was caused by lightning.