2 toddlers found wandering in southwest Houston to be released into CPS care

The family of two toddlers who were found in southwest Houston have been identified and the children will be reunited with them

HOUSTON – Houston police said two toddlers who were found wandering in southwest Houston will be released into CPS care.

Officers said the two boys, who are believed to both be under the age of 5, were found at 11600 Sharpview Drive around 9 a.m.

The boys were wearing long-sleeve pajamas and are unable to speak, according to police. Both children were transported to the hospital uninjured.

Police said a black SUV was seen driving away from the location where the boys were dropped off.

CPS released a statement regarding the situation.

“CPS is thankful the boys were found unharmed and that neighbors cared for the children until law enforcement arrived. The boys, approximately 2 and 3 years old, appear to be healthy and are being evaluated at Texas Children’s. Once discharged from the hospital the boys will be released into CPS care.”