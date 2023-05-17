18-wheeler carrying tall load driving the wrong way on I-45 near downtown as police escort it off freeway

Houston TranStar cameras captured an 18-wheeler carrying a large load driving southbound on the northbound lanes of I-45 near 59 interchange.

Houston TranStar cameras captured the 18-wheeler truck being escorted southbound on the northbound lanes on the far left lane shortly before 10 a.m.

According to Houston Police Department, and Houston TranStar, the driver of the 18-wheeler noticed he would hit a bridge. Police were called to help escort the truck to a ramp where he wouldn’t hit a ramp.

Several police vehicles were seen surrounding the 18-wheeler, guiding it down the highway, and moving vehicles heading in the right direction out of the truck’s lane.

No injuries were reported.

