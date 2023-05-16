Turn around, don’t drown: High water reported on road near Kingwood after storms

KINGWOOD, Texas – Kingwood area drivers, here’s a head up!

If you’re on the road today you will need to avoid making a U-turn on the frontage road on I-69 at San Jacinto due to high water.

AlertHouston sent out a warning to drivers, urging them to now drive around the barricades put in place due to the high water.

Emergency crews will continue to monitor the location and provide updates.

Residents in the area said the road is prone to flooding and usually produces high water every time it storms.

Check rainfall totals where you are.