Man and woman admit to breaking into British Consul General’s home, causing more than $56K in damages

HOUSTON – A Houston area man and woman have both admitted to breaking into the home of the Consul General for Great Britain, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

On Tuesday, 28-year-old Darion Woods admitted he broke into, damaged and stole several items from the private residence of the Consul General for Great Britain. Christin Danielle Brinkley, 25, entered her plea on May 11.

At their plea hearings, both Woods and Brinkley admitted to burglarizing the home on July 23, 2022.

They stole multiple items including two vehicles, one of which was the property of the British Consulate.

Nobody was in the residence at the time of the incident.

Security cameras captured Brinkley and Woods pulling up to the gated residence with a U-Haul, jumping over the gate and eventually driving through it, causing significant damage. Once inside, the couple stole multiple items, including two cars, jewelry, electronics, documents and a safe.

Authorities later located the stolen vehicles at an address in Houston and caught Brinkley inside both vehicles at different times.

Brinkley and Woods were both taken into custody, and the stolen vehicles and some property from the residence, most of which was damaged, were recovered.

Damages have been calculated at approximately $56,636.

Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane accepted the pleas and set sentencing for Sept. 9. At that time, both face up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. They are also expected to have to pay restitution.

Both have been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.