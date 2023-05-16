74º

4-year-old accidentally shoots 1-year-old sibling after finding ‘unsecured’ gun at NE Harris County home

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Shooting, Child Shot
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after deputies said a 4-year-old accidentally shot a 1-year-old in northeast Harris County.

The shooting happened in the 17100 block of Sunshine Street around 4 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 4-year-old unintentionally shot the 1-year-old. The 1-year-old was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

