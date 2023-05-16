4-year-old accidentally shoots 1-year-old sibling after finding ‘unsecured’ gun at NE Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after deputies said a 4-year-old accidentally shot a 1-year-old in northeast Harris County.
The shooting happened in the 17100 block of Sunshine Street around 4 p.m.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 4-year-old unintentionally shot the 1-year-old. The 1-year-old was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.
@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at the 17100 blk of Sunshine Street. Preliminary: a preschooler (approx 4 yrs) found an unsecured pistol at home and unintentionally shot a 1-yr-old toddler/sibling. The toddler has been taken to a hospital; wound does not— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 16, 2023
1/2 pic.twitter.com/1ypNfNuCO9