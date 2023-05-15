‘Unconditional love’: Motherly instinct helps Sam Houston High School educator care for students

On this special day, we celebrate all mothers including those who at times have taken on the sacred role in classrooms across the Houston area. Sunday, we highlight one special lady out of Sam Houston High School.

Sunday, we highlight one special lady out of Sam Houston High School.

Hermelinda Cardenas is a passionate, loving educator who always puts the children first.

When Cardenas isn’t loving on her students, she’s empowering their parents.

Cardenas is Sam Houston High School’s Parent Engagement Coordinator and has been with the school for 17 years.

“We have all different kind of students but the most important thing is they should know we have that unconditional love for them no matter how they act or how they are, They have a mom, a friend, a sister or tia that is here for them and we have that passion to serve them,” Cardenas said.

That motherly instinct comes from having four of her own children. She spends a lot of times walking the halls just chatting with students or sitting down with them to see how they are really feeling.

“We care for the entire students here at Sam Houston, its not just academics and instruction. It’s also the well-being of the students and she represents that to this campus. She comes everyday and works 12 hours a day and the entire time she’s caring for people and that matters,” said Sam Houston High School Principal Diego Linares