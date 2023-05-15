LIVE NOW: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo makes remarks after touring new Youth Diversion Center for mental health

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is touring the new Youth Diversion Center on Monday.

The center is said to be unique and will help those between 13 and 17-years-old. About $9.3 million was invested in the facility.

“The center - which opened and began operations this month - provides a safe and supportive environment for youth who have engaged in low-level offenses and are in need of temporary services related to behavioral or mental health crises related to their surroundings,” Hidalgo’s office said.