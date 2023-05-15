83º

LIVE

Local News

LIVE NOW: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo makes remarks after touring new Youth Diversion Center for mental health

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston, Health
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is touring the new Youth Diversion Center on Monday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is touring the new Youth Diversion Center on Monday.

The center is said to be unique and will help those between 13 and 17-years-old. About $9.3 million was invested in the facility.

“The center - which opened and began operations this month - provides a safe and supportive environment for youth who have engaged in low-level offenses and are in need of temporary services related to behavioral or mental health crises related to their surroundings,” Hidalgo’s office said.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email