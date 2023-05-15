Free and discounted internet: This program helps families in need receive services

HOUSTON – A program is providing free and discounted internet services for qualifying families as part of a government initiative.

The Affordable Connectivity Program and AT&T are working with the Public Library Association to provide a self-paced online course to educate parents, caregivers and families about the benefits available to them and the importance of a reliable internet connection, a spokesperson for AT&T said.

Program to provide discounted internet service to low-income families. Here’s what you should know

According to AT&T’s website, the course will provide information on the documents needed to apply, the process of applying, and how to use the broadband benefit, if eligible.

According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, one reason why one-fifth of U.S. households are not online is because of concerns about cost and affordability. Yet, only 17 million households, which represent about 35% of eligible households, have signed up for the program to receive up to $30 off their internet or wireless services a month, or up to $75 off if living on qualifying tribal lands.

Expansion of high-speed internet access for low-income families

The online course is available through AT&T ScreenReady and PLA’s DigitalLearn in English and Spanish.

With support from AT&T, 50 libraries will be selected by PLA to provide in-person ACP workshops in the community, the company’s website said. Up to 215 libraries will also be selected to provide in-person digital literacy workshops teaching basic technology skills.

Emergency program to give people $50 off internet bill

“We recognize it takes intentional collaboration to remove barriers to help people get connected,” said Mylayna Albright, assistant vice president of corporate social responsibility at AT&T. “That is why we are proud to work with the (PLA) to meet people where they are and provide access to relatable, easy-to-follow resources which help them get the connectivity they need.”