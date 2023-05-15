Blue Bell’s got a new flavor, but we don’t know what it is yet. Can you guess?

HOUSTON – Blue Bell is coming out with a new flavor, y’all.

Although details about the new ice cream are scarce, Blue Bell did drop a hint on social media about the flavor, allowing fans to make speculations.

“A new flavor arrives in stores this Thursday,” the post read, in part. '

Blue Bell said it will drop more hints on its Instagram stories Tuesday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Ice cream lovers filled the comment sections with their predictions of the new flavor, with several people assuming it’s Dr. Pepper flavored since the picture posted features a burgundy backdrop with vanilla ice cream inside a float.

