3 people hospitalized after small explosion inside RV in Wharton

WHARTON, Texas – Three people were hospitalized with what Wharton police believe to be first or second-degree burns after a small explosion inside a RV Sunday.

According to Wharton police, they were dispatched to Fun Town RV located off US 59 at 4:32 p.m. in reference to a gas leak. When they arrived, they determined that a small explosion had happened in one of the RV’s being shown.

Police said management told them that they believe that the gas stove was left on accidentally and when a customer attempted to work the gas stove, possibly attempting to turn the gas off, an explosion occurred.

“While management does not believe the incident involves any criminality, we did want to make you aware of the situation as it occurred within Wharton,” the police department said on Facebook.