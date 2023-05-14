70º

LIST: These Houston roads could see flooding due to rain conditions

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

High water locations (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – There is a flood watch in effect for Houston on Sunday. Some roads could see high water. See below for street conditions.

The Harris County Flood Control District said flooding could be possible in the areas listed below:

  • Cypress Creek at Sharp Road near Hockley
  • Bear Creek at FM 529 near Highway 99
  • Clear Creek at FM 1959 near Pearland
  • Clear Creek at Pearland Parkway near El Franco Lee Park

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Harris County Sheriff’s Office:

  • There are currently no high water locations

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Houston TranStar:

  • There are currently no high water locations

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Constable Mark Herman Office:

  • There are currently no high water locations

Check rainfall totals where you are.

