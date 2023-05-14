84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Families share precious photos of mothers on this Mother’s Day

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Mother's Day, Photos, Houston
Mother hugs daughter (Canva)

Families from across the Houston area have shared photos of their precious mothers on this Mother’s Day.

S Garza

Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing mom and grandmother!💕💕💕

0
Houston

Whether it be through words of encouragement or actions of kindness, mothers are the glue that holds families together.

Marie Davison

Happy Mother’s Day to our mothers who’s 80 😊❤️

0
Houston

We wish all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day. We hope you enjoy this day with your families and we appreciate all you do.

Raybin Dockery

Happy Mother’s Day to an amazing, fearless and hard-working woman, my mom Diana! I love you 💕

0
Houston
KPRC 2 Kendyl

Happy birthday and Happy Mother’s Day to my rockstar Nana!

0
Houston
Diana Lynn Diaz

Happy Mother's Day!

0
San Antonio
KPRC 2 Kendyl

Sending all the love to my incredible mother this Mother’s Day (but also every day ❤️)

0
Houston

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email