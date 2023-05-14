Families share precious photos of mothers on this Mother’s Day

Families from across the Houston area have shared photos of their precious mothers on this Mother’s Day.
Whether it be through words of encouragement or actions of kindness, mothers are the glue that holds families together.
We wish all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day. We hope you enjoy this day with your families and we appreciate all you do.
Raybin Dockery
Happy Mother’s Day to an amazing, fearless and hard-working woman, my mom Diana! I love you 💕
KPRC 2 Kendyl
Sending all the love to my incredible mother this Mother’s Day (but also every day ❤️)