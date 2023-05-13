Volunteers hold ditch cleanup in southwest Houston

A ditch clean up took place in southwest Houston. Volunteers focused on the Bering Ditch where they said some trash has been illegally dumped.

HOUSTON – Volunteers worked to make Houston a cleaner city Saturday.

Plastic bags, cardboard and other trash, all found in the Bering Ditch near Windswept Lane.

Several volunteers, including council candidate, Ivan Sanchez, spent Saturday morning cleaning up the trash.

“We believe this side of town has been neglected for a very long time,” Sanchez said. “We need to beautify our city and clean it up.”

Officials said some of the trash has been dumped, blown in, or has moved downstream.

Fish were seen in the water, the trash having a negative impact on wildlife.

“In addition to it being a hazard to wildlife, its also a human health issue. As more trash accumulates in these ditches and these flood controlled structures, its going to impede water flow and its going to impede dams meaning this area could flood in the future if its not kept clean,” said Amanda Hackney with Black Cat GIS & Biological.

Ivan Sanchez says the group also hopes to plant trees here in the future.