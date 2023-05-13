77º

LIVE

Local News

Volunteers hold ditch cleanup in southwest Houston

Corley Peel, Reporter

Tags: Ditch, clean up, Houston
A ditch clean up took place in southwest Houston. Volunteers focused on the Bering Ditch where they said some trash has been illegally dumped.

HOUSTON – Volunteers worked to make Houston a cleaner city Saturday.

A ditch clean up took place in southwest Houston. Volunteers focused on the Bering Ditch where they said some trash has been illegally dumped.

Plastic bags, cardboard and other trash, all found in the Bering Ditch near Windswept Lane.

Several volunteers, including council candidate, Ivan Sanchez, spent Saturday morning cleaning up the trash.

“We believe this side of town has been neglected for a very long time,” Sanchez said. “We need to beautify our city and clean it up.”

Officials said some of the trash has been dumped, blown in, or has moved downstream.

Fish were seen in the water, the trash having a negative impact on wildlife.

“In addition to it being a hazard to wildlife, its also a human health issue. As more trash accumulates in these ditches and these flood controlled structures, its going to impede water flow and its going to impede dams meaning this area could flood in the future if its not kept clean,” said Amanda Hackney with Black Cat GIS & Biological.

Ivan Sanchez says the group also hopes to plant trees here in the future.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Corley Peel is a Texas native and Texas Tech graduate who covered big stories in Joplin, Missouri, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jacksonville, Florida before returning to the Lone Star State. When not reporting, Corley enjoys hot yoga, Tech Football, and finding the best tacos in town.

email

facebook

twitter